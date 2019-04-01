|
BRADSHAW (Sharp) Nancy Passed away peacefully 30 March 2019. Aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Neil (dec).
Dearly loved mother to Gail, Glenys, Faye and Donna. Loved mother in law to Clarry, Ken, Steve and Geoff. Nanna to six children and great Nanna to eight children.
A truly gentle lady, and a beautiful, beautiful Mum.
Rest in peace. xxxx
The family of Nancy sincerely appreciate the loving care and support given to Mum by the staff at Cobden Health, particularly in the last few weeks of her life.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 1, 2019