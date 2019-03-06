|
|
DODSON Minnira 30/01/1981-06/03/2002 17 Long years without your presence. "Goodnight Sweet Prince, and may flights of Angels sing you to your rest. As the shadows move across the lake, dream sweet dreams until you wake. Here's a thousand kisses for your tortured brow. A thousand arms caress your tiny body now. As a thousand fingers reach up for the bedroom light. Hush my gentle child and draw the blankets tight." Missed every day. Mum, Inala, Ishan and your nephew Buddy Mick, Toni, Shannan and family members throughout Australia.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 6, 2019