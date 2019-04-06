Home
Mildred "Jean" ALTMANN

Mildred "Jean" ALTMANN Notice
ALTMANN Mildred 'Jean' Wife of Wally (dec.).



Mother of Raymond (dec.), Lois, Eric, Ross,

Ian (dec.), Glenn (dec.), Carol and Graeme.



Grandmother of 13.



Friend of Sarah, Jenny, Jane, John,

Annie and Phyllis.



Storyteller to everyone.



Jean was an unforgettable woman with a strong spirit, endless curiosity and a sharp wit, who lived life in an unconventional, but always colourful way.



A very special thankyou to all of the wonderful staff at Lake Lodge, Lyndoch - you know who you are - who kept Mum warm, safe and laughing for the last nine years of her life.



How we will miss you, Miss Merri.



Rest peacefully Jean.



Private burial



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
