HAMMOND Maxwell John (Max) Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital Warrnambool on April 23, 2019. Aged 100 years Dearly loved and loving husband of Berta. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jenny and Garry(dec.) Cahoon, Rod and Allison, Grant and Tracey. Loved Pop and Poppy Max to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Helen Raw. A life well lived VX 47337 Trooper 2/9 AUST CAV COMMO REGT
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019