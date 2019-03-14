Home
MATTHEW THOMAS O'NEILL

MATTHEW THOMAS O'NEILL
O'NEILL MATTHEW THOMAS Aged 26 years



Passed away peacefully at home on

March 12, 2019 surrounded by loving family

after a brave battle over the last 14 months.



Much loved son of Brendan and Linda.



Legendary brother and hero of

Ashleigh and Lachlan.



When I am gone, release me, let me go,

I have so many things to see and do,

Don't tie yourself to me with too many tears,

But be thankful we had many good years.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Brain Cancer Research would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service.



Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 14, 2019
