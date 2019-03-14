|
|
O'NEILL MATTHEW THOMAS Aged 26 years
Passed away peacefully at home on
March 12, 2019 surrounded by loving family
after a brave battle over the last 14 months.
Much loved son of Brendan and Linda.
Legendary brother and hero of
Ashleigh and Lachlan.
When I am gone, release me, let me go,
I have so many things to see and do,
Don't tie yourself to me with too many tears,
But be thankful we had many good years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Brain Cancer Research would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service.
Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 14, 2019