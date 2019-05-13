MILROY Marie Jean Dearly loved wife of Bernie (dec'd)



Cherished mother of Glenn, Carol Gerdtz, Susan Coolahan, John, and Judith Lourey.



Loving mother-in-law of Maureen, Denis, Terry, Sonia and Pat.



Loved Nana of 18 grandchildren and 24 great-children.



........



Loved daughter of John and Jane Noonan.



Cherished sister of Agnes Nugent, Jack, Bernie and Dawn Glennen (all dec'd). Loved sister-in-law of Kevin and Cath (both dec'd), Shirley and Pat.



Forever in our hearts.



.........



Dearly loved mother of Glenn, mother-in-law of Maureen and Nanna to Lisa, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Sarah and their families.



Mum and Dad reunited.



.........



Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Carol and Denis.



Loved and special Nana of Melinda, Jason, Mikayla, Keely and Jaida.



Natasha, Mark, Mason, Charlie and Zoe.



Nana Mil we will all miss you.



Cherished memories.



........



Dearly loved mother of Susan and mother-in-law of Terry.



Loving and cherished grandmother of Narelle, Christopher and Brooke, Joanne and Craig, Damian and Kate.



Extra special Nana Milroy to Oscar, Milli, Piper, Lexi and Ari.



We will miss you always.



........



Dearly loved mother, Nanna, Great Nanna to John Sonia, Aaron, Briony, Berrick, Madylin, Julian; Francis, Sarah, Charlie, Georgie, Ollie; Denise, Garett; Jacob, Gabriel.



Always in our thoughts for ever



.......



Treasured mother and grandmother to Judith and Pat, Megan, Richard and Leo, Leanne, Ralph and Daniel, Alison and Chris and Alexander.



United again with Dad. Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 13, 2019