Margret "Peggy" Webster


1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margret "Peggy" Webster Notice
Webster

Peggy

Nan, you will be forever sadly missed what a wonderful journey your life has been.  It sadens me to see you have gone but you are now Reunited with pop and his waiting in your new garden where the flowers are in bloom.

Thankyou for being a wonderful loving caring nan to me I will always treasure your memories and the long stories for many years to come 

R.I.P Nan Webster Age 97

love Symon, Anne 

Great Grandchildren Courtney & Jack  xxxx

Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 28, 2019
