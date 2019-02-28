|
Webster
Peggy
Nan, you will be forever sadly missed what a wonderful journey your life has been. It sadens me to see you have gone but you are now Reunited with pop and his waiting in your new garden where the flowers are in bloom.
Thankyou for being a wonderful loving caring nan to me I will always treasure your memories and the long stories for many years to come
R.I.P Nan Webster Age 97
love Symon, Anne
Great Grandchildren Courtney & Jack xxxx
Guyetts
Guyetts funeral home
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 28, 2019