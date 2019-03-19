Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastern Park Chapel
60 Verdon Street
Warrnambool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FAIRBANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joan FAIRBANK

Notice Condolences

Margaret Joan FAIRBANK Notice
FAIRBANK Margaret Joan 'Marg'



5 July 1944 17 March 2019



Marg died at home as she had planned.



She created many wonderful and loving memories for her family of husband Eric, her children Sarah and Paul, and their respective partners Dave and Meg.



There were mutual feelings of love and adoration between Marg (Nanna) and her grandchildren - May and Dan, James and Josh.



Death has ended Marg's life, but not our relationship with her.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.