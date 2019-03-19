|
|
FAIRBANK Margaret Joan 'Marg'
5 July 1944 17 March 2019
Marg died at home as she had planned.
She created many wonderful and loving memories for her family of husband Eric, her children Sarah and Paul, and their respective partners Dave and Meg.
There were mutual feelings of love and adoration between Marg (Nanna) and her grandchildren - May and Dan, James and Josh.
Death has ended Marg's life, but not our relationship with her.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019