Luke Alexander POWELL

Luke Alexander POWELL Notice
POWELL Luke Alexander Passed away suddenly at Helensvale Qld on March 18, 2019. Aged 40 years. Much loved son of Malcolm (Mac) and Alice. Adored brother of Cameron, Megan, Katherine and Serena. Loved partner of Kylie. Devoted father of Cooper and Summer and his unconditional love of Shania. Loved brother-in-law of Kylie, Brett, Simon and friend of Darren. Adored Uncle of Shayden, Ellen, Alanah, Jasmine, Tashia, Malcolm, Thewis, Sam, Hannah, Ellie, Patrick and William.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 23, 2019
