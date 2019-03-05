Home
It is 25 years since the tragic three vehicle accident at Bellimboppinni on 2.3.1994, when my daughter Leonie, son-in-law Philip and two beautiful granddaughtersMelanie and Kasie and the driver of the campervan were killed. I remember them all everyday. Neil sadly died of a broken heart on 6.2.2011. Ian suffered the loss of his sister & nieces, and did not get to see their schooling life or career paths. He lost his life on 28.11.2012. I pray their spirits are with God in his universe. Until we meet again - BETTY (MUM, NANNA)
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 5, 2019
