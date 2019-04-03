|
|
|
POTTS (nee Cowton) Judith (Pottsy) The funeral service for the late Judith (pottsy) Potts will be held at the Bright RSL 5 Camp St Bright on Friday 5th April, 2019 at 2pm. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for interment in the Bright Lawn Cemetery, Coronation St Bright. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bright hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the venue. John & Christine Haddrick 03 5572 2525 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More