Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith GILMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Lorraine "Judy" GILMOUR

Notice Condolences

Judith Lorraine "Judy" GILMOUR Notice
Gilmour Judith Lorraine "Judy" Passed away on 14th March 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Percy and Bessie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of: Wallace (dec) and Lyla, Bill and Phyllis (both dec), Norma and Jim (both dec), Ron and Barbara (both dec), Lindsay (dec) and Bev, Jock (dec), Bruce (dec), Joyce (dec), Llyle (dec), Ray and Helen, Shirley and Len (both dec), Max and Judy, Nancy and Tom, and Murray (dec). R.I.P. Judy
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.