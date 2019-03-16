|
Gilmour Judith Lorraine "Judy" Passed away on 14th March 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Percy and Bessie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of: Wallace (dec) and Lyla, Bill and Phyllis (both dec), Norma and Jim (both dec), Ron and Barbara (both dec), Lindsay (dec) and Bev, Jock (dec), Bruce (dec), Joyce (dec), Llyle (dec), Ray and Helen, Shirley and Len (both dec), Max and Judy, Nancy and Tom, and Murray (dec). R.I.P. Judy
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 16, 2019