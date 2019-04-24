|
SEBIRE John Francis In Brisbane on 18th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Devoted father of Paul, Jane and Michael. Much loved father-in-law of Alice. Poppy of Oriana and Bobby. Friend of Tamara and Kaasha. Loved son-in-law of Dot and Bill Brown (both dec). Respected brother-in-law of Shirley and John MacCuspie, Jeannie and Neil Martin and Pamela and Peter Rimkevicus. Loved uncle of Megan and Wayne Goldspink. Funeral on Friday 26th April at 2.30pm in Brisbane.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 24, 2019