Joan Mary CLAY

CLAY Joan Mary 25.06.1945 - 02.05.2019 Passed peacefully at St John of God hospital Ballarat. Loving wife of David, amazing and devoted mother of Anthony, Stewart, Graham and Brendon. Loving mother-in-law of Jodi, Melissa, Heather, and devoted grandmother of Brittany and Kai. May the winds of love blow gently and whisper for you to hear- that we will always love and remember you and forever keep you near. Love you Joan May you rest in peace after your courageous battle A Memorial Service will be held at the Camperdown Football Cub Fivestar Rooms, Adeney Street, Camperdown, Friday (May 10, 2019) at 1.00pm. A Private Cremation will be held
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 4, 2019
