TAYLOR Joan Margaret (nee White)
22.2.1930 - 21.4.2019
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place.
Beloved wife of 69 years to Lin Taylor.
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Wayne (Bryce), Lin and Lee, Keir (dec), Andrina (Mitchell) and Stephen and friend of David.
Devoted grandmother of Jeremy and Donna, Alana and Steve, Erin and Stephen, Liz and Tim, Megan and Alex, Tom and Sadie, and Tessa.
Adored great-grandmother of Ben and Charlotte, Jayden and Chase, Patrick, Rose, Madeline and Annabelle.
May the ripples of her life
continue to spread joy and love.
As per Joan's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 27, 2019