|
|
HAMBLIN (Moore) Jillian Sylvia Of Warrnambool
Passed peacefully away at home on
March 2, 2019
To my beautiful, brown eyed girl
You are the rock our partnership has been built on: ever loving, kind, thoughtful, hardworking and supportive to so many; not just me.
Such a great worker bee, partner, wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, nanny and friend and never a bad word for anyone.
Your loving husband, Mike.
Mum / Nanni
We love you
Melissa, Samu and Benji.
XXX ~em102~em102~em102
Our beautiful and loving mum / mother-in-law / Nanni
Loved and cherished forever
Tamara, Shane, Ollie, Mia and Sophie.
~em102~em102~em102~em102~em102
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 4, 2019