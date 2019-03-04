Home
Jillian Sylvia HAMBLIN

Notice Condolences

Jillian Sylvia HAMBLIN Notice
HAMBLIN (Moore) Jillian Sylvia Of Warrnambool



Passed peacefully away at home on

March 2, 2019





To my beautiful, brown eyed girl

You are the rock our partnership has been built on: ever loving, kind, thoughtful, hardworking and supportive to so many; not just me.



Such a great worker bee, partner, wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, nanny and friend and never a bad word for anyone.



Your loving husband, Mike.





Mum / Nanni

We love you



Melissa, Samu and Benji.

XXX









Our beautiful and loving mum / mother-in-law / Nanni

Loved and cherished forever



Tamara, Shane, Ollie, Mia and Sophie.













Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 4, 2019
