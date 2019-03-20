HARRIS James Joseph 'Jim'







Of Dennington







Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital on March 17, 2019.







Aged 87 years







Dearly beloved husband of Margaret.







Loved and respected father of Kevin, Garry, Steve and Paddy.







Loved father-in-law of Deb, Sharon, Leanne (dec.) and Sally.







Treasured Pop of Isaac, Alexandra, Xavier, Rex and Lily.







Rest in peace







**********







In his 88th year







Your memory is my greatest treasure,



to have and to hold in my heart forever.







- Your loving wife, Marg







**********







In Memory of a life so beautifully lived, your hard work is now done.



You lived for those you loved, and those you love will always remember.







- Loved father of Kevin







**********







Father and father in law of Garry and Deb, friend to Nathan and Stacey.



Passed peacefully after a hard few years.... forever gardening.







Rest in Peace







**********







Jimmy, you set for us all an example of many things like selflessness, a strong work ethic and an amazing sense of community involvement.



A gentle man who has given so much to many.







Rest in peace Pop.







- Love Steve and Sharon, Isaac, Casey and Lauren, Sam, Millie and Sophie.







**********







Your dedication, loyalty and example to your family, work and the Dennington community was amazing.



We will miss your conversation, kindness and friendship.







RIP Colonel.







- Love Paddy, Sally, Alexandra, Xavier, Rex and Lily Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary