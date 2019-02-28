Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian GREIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Leonard GREIG

Notice Condolences

Ian Leonard GREIG Notice
GREIG Ian Leonard Passed away peacefully on

24th February 2019.



Dearly loved husband of Mary.



Loving father and father-in-law of Leigh, Stephen (dec), Wayne and Andrea, Lisa and Peter, Douglas (dec) and Constance.

Step-father and father-in-law to Lee, Jason, Ashley, Jesse and Kerry.



Cherished Pop/Poppy

of Alyssa, Stella, Oscar, Levi, Sharni, Alicia, Zachary (Zacca), Dykoda

Jaxson and Jaidon (JJ).



Loved and

Remembered Always



Go Bombers.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.