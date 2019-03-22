|
LODGE (nee Hammond) Hilary Margaret 01/11/1926 - 19/03/2019 Peacefully at St John of God Hospital Warrnambool. Much loved wife of Frank (dec.). Loved mother of Julie, Mary Lou, Francis and Richard. Cherished mother-in-law of Ian, Shane, Glenda and Siobhan. Adored 'Hilly' of Evan and Julia, Audrey, Dillon and Casey, Alex, Fabian and Bridget, Olivia and Blake, Ellen, Joanna, Riley, and Declan. Great 'Hilly' of Austin and Harriet. Aged 92 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019