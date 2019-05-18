Resources More Obituaries for Glenda CARLIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenda CARLIN

CARLIN Glenda Goodbye to my sweetheart Glennie. - Love John. / God looked around His garden And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough, And the hills harder to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids And said, "peace be thine." It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you The day God called you home. - Damian, Carolyn, Abbey, Jack and Ben. / A wife, a mother, a Grandma too, This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, And in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, Not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, Now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep. - Loved Mum of Robert and Janine. Loving Nan to Maggie. Aaron, Taylah and Shelbie. / Loved and adored Mum and mother-in-law of Bec and Dig. Cherished Nanny Glen to Marli and Lottie. A remarkable Lady now at rest with the angels / Another star in Heaven We love you and we will miss you Glennie May you Rest In Peace - Michael and Maureen. / I can't repay the lessons That you taught when I was small, Or give you, gift for gift, The daily treasures I recall. I can't return encouragement Or loving words of praise, In quite the way you did for me Through all my childhood days. But there's one gift that I can give, It's all the love you've earned. For love is what you always taught, And love is what I learned. - Much loved Mum of Steve and Nell. Adored Nanny Glennie to Sam and Alexandra, Mac and Derm. / Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. - Cherished mother of Johnny and Karen. Adored Nanny to Alice, Rosie and James. Xx / Loving memories, treasured forever Of the love and happiness we share together. How lucky we were and so proud too, To have a Mum and Nanny as special as you. "Resting Peacefully" - Loved and cherished Mum and Nanny to: Pete and Pauline, Lauren, Meagan, Josh, Mitch, Scotty and Chelsea. Special friend to Kyle, Beth and Mia. / You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left behind the memories That we will always hold. Mum, I will always cherish the last few days you stayed with us. You fought and fought with all your strength, your tender warmth and love was right there to the end. No longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you will always be there. - Dearly loved Mum and Nanny to Russ, Heather, Casey, Cara and Ella. / Our Darling Mum and Nanny, Your beautiful example of kindness, caring and love for family is our inspiration. We love you so much and are so grateful you're ours. We will miss you dearly and hold you in our hearts forever. - Dale, Annie, Colbi, Wilson and Bridie. Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 18, 2019