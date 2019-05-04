|
|
HOLMES Gary Edward 7/09/1954 17/04/2019
Beloved son of
Dennis and Dorothy 'May' (both dec.).
Dearly loved brother of Jim, Jo Couch, Mark (dec.), Darren and Annemarie Konigson & brother-in-law of Shirley, Graeme, Peter & their families.
Dearly loved twin brother of Jim,
brother-in-law of Shirley.
Loved uncle of Phelan, Linda, Aaron
& their families.
May the winds of love blow softly
And whisper for you to hear
That we will love and remember you
And forever keep you near
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 4, 2019