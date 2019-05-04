Home
Gary Edward HOLMES

Gary Edward HOLMES Notice
HOLMES Gary Edward 7/09/1954 17/04/2019



Beloved son of

Dennis and Dorothy 'May' (both dec.).



Dearly loved brother of Jim, Jo Couch, Mark (dec.), Darren and Annemarie Konigson & brother-in-law of Shirley, Graeme, Peter & their families.



Dearly loved twin brother of Jim,

brother-in-law of Shirley.

Loved uncle of Phelan, Linda, Aaron

& their families.



May the winds of love blow softly

And whisper for you to hear

That we will love and remember you

And forever keep you near
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 4, 2019
