Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary DALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary "Tangles" DALTON

Notice Condolences

Gary "Tangles" DALTON Notice
DALTON Gary "Tangles" 21.1.1962 - 18.5.2019



Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.



Soulmate and life companion of Sue, much adored Dad of Jess, Josh, Greg and partner Angela.



Loved and loving Grandpa Tangles to Maddy and Lockie.



A generous and humble man with great integrity who was a loyal friend to many.



You will always be our beloved and adored soulmate, Dad (Tangles) Dalton, Grandpa Tangles.



Words will never be able to describe the depth of our sorrows. We love you with all our hearts and you will never be forgotten.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.