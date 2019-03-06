|
GLARE Frederick William ("Fred") Passed away after 93 wonderful years. Loved husband of Shirley ("Shirl") (dec.). Loving father of Sue (Hatfield) and Peter. Adored Pop of grandchildren Chris and Matt and Bec. Adored "Old Pop" to great grandchildren Tyler, Bailey, Emma and Mia. We knew the time was coming. When we had to say goodbye. Our hearts are filled with sadness. But our memories will never die. You're now in Heavens garden. Where everything is green. Now that you are back with Mum. All is peaceful and serene.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 6, 2019