Uthe Ferdinand (Fred) Born Hamberg, Germany October 21, 1945 - died Port Fairy, Australia April 10, 2019. Deeply loved husband of Lynette (Lyn) and father of Sasha (dec.). Fred was much loved and respected by his large chosen families both in Australia and Germany. His gentle soul, caring nature, and amazing resilience was felt by many. Fred was part of many voluntary organisations from which he made good friends and had many happy times. He was known for his quick wit, sometimes mischievous irreverance, but always with kindness. The world has lost a beautiful person. Fred passed away peacefully, supported by Lyn and loving family members.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 18, 2019