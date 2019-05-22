Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth WICKHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Ann "Betty" WICKHAM

Notice Condolences WICKHAM Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Passed away peacefully at Gillin Park, Warrnambool. 9 July 1943 - 20 May 2019 Wife of Gilbert. Loving mother of Geoffrey, Susan, Jan, Narelle, Neville and their families. "Those who truly love never go away They stay beside us every single day" ///c Married for 54 years. Gone but not forgotten "Catch you later" - Gilbert. ///c A beautiful woman, with a heart of gold, Respected by all, both young and old. Her children and family, she did treasure, A work ethic and community spirit you could not measure. Her sewing and cooking our memories to keep, Such a positive role model gone to sleep. We remember with a heavy heart her zest for life. An amazing Mother, Nana, Friend and Wife. Forever in our hearts - Geoff, Vicki, Dylan, Alana and Kirsty xoxo. ///c Each life touches this world in a way no others can. Leaving not only wonderful memories, but lasting imprints in our hearts. You have been very brave and strong, always loving us unconditionally. Rest peacefully now and Nanna - Susan, Brendan, Chloe, Jadyn and Breanna xo Poppy and Charlie xo. ///c Loving Mum to Jan. Mum you were caring, loving and thoughtful to the very end. You always saw the best in everyone. You taught me so many things which I'll treasure forever. Rest peacefully xx ///c Mum, I will always remember you as a very hard working Mum who passed on many values to your children and grandchildren. Respectfulness, kindness and loyalty. It has been a pleasure to share this journey with you. A long battle fought with grace and dignity. Sleep peacefully - Narelle, Gary, Nathan, Rebecca, Alisha and Polly xoxo. ///c Loving Mum to Neville and Tammi. Adored Nanna Betty to Leeah, Reece, Jeremy, Teegan and Great Nan to Syren. Mum, you cared and loved us all unconditionally. All the memories we have will remind us of you forever. Rest peacefully Mum Loved and cherished by us all Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2019