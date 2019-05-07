|
|
|
MUNRO The relatives and friends of the late Mrs EILEEN RACHEL MUNRO are respectfully advised that her funeral will be held at the Casterton Golf Club, 11 Penola Road, Casterton on THURSDAY MAY 9th, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Casterton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes a donation to Edgarley Home Inc. 85 Jackson Street Casterton, 3311 would be appreciated. In the care of South East Funerals Services Casterton Ph: 5581 2020
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 7, 2019
