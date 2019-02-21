|
|
PEARSON
Eileen
No longer in our life to share
But in our hearts you're always there
Dearly loved sister of Mary & Bill. Auntie to Johnny; Jason & Lisa, Michael, Ashlee, Sophie & Chloe; Grant & Michelle, Carissa, Amy & Stella.
Eileen, you are the rock of our family, always the organiser, the one who loved all the outings, whether it was too cards, the speedway or to watch your beloved Geelong Football Club.
Rest peacefully,
Mary xxx
MacQueens
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 21, 2019