Eileen Pearson


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Eileen Pearson Notice
PEARSON

Eileen

No longer in our life to share

But in our hearts you're always there

Dearly loved sister of Mary & Bill. Auntie to Johnny; Jason & Lisa, Michael, Ashlee, Sophie & Chloe; Grant & Michelle, Carissa, Amy & Stella.

Eileen, you are the rock of our family, always the organiser, the one who loved all the outings, whether it was too cards, the speedway or to watch your beloved Geelong Football Club.

Rest peacefully,

Mary xxx

MacQueens

MacQueens
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 21, 2019
