Dulcie Loraine PHILP

PHILP (Brimacombe) Dulcie Loraine Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Warrnambool on April 12, 2019.



Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec.).



Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Diane and John Magilton, Peter, Brian (dec.),

Jan and Malcolm Hocking, Vicki and Geoffrey Couch.



Love Nana of Jason and Melissa, Tanya and Troy, Ant and Tara; Kylie and Matthew, and Calvin;

Jae, Eben and Arly; Jamon and Leroy.



Great Nan of 11 great grandchildren.



In accordance with Dulcie's wishes a

Private Funeral has been held



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2019
