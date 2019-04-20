|
PHILP (Brimacombe) Dulcie Loraine Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Warrnambool on April 12, 2019.
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Diane and John Magilton, Peter, Brian (dec.),
Jan and Malcolm Hocking, Vicki and Geoffrey Couch.
Love Nana of Jason and Melissa, Tanya and Troy, Ant and Tara; Kylie and Matthew, and Calvin;
Jae, Eben and Arly; Jamon and Leroy.
Great Nan of 11 great grandchildren.
In accordance with Dulcie's wishes a
Private Funeral has been held
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2019