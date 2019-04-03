Home
Dorothy Jean DEMPSEY

Dorothy Jean DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY Dorothy Jean Beloved wife of Kevin (dec).



Your memory is our greatest pleasure

To have in our hearts forever.



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Barry and Marian, David and Dianne,

Trevor and Gayle, and Alan (dec.).



Loved and cherished memories remain with us forever.



'Nan' of Scott and Louise, Jodie and Josh, Shane and Jen, Danielle and Beau, and Jade.



To the world you were one

To us you were our world.



'Nanny Jean' of Billy, Oscar, Ethan, Addison, Indiana and Eden.



Mum and Dad reunited
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 3, 2019
