Doris JELLIE

JELLIE (née Uebergang) Doris 30-09-1927 22-03-2019

Passed away peacefully at South West Healthcare on March 22, 2019.

Adored wife of Jim (dec.).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Cheryle, Bronwyn, Ann and Bruce.

Much loved grandmother of Cara and Geoff Ball, Martina and David Holscher, Johanna, Ashlee and Nathan Lilley, Katrina and Adam; Amy, Max, and Rose.

Great grandmother of Neve, Isla, Franklin, Lewis, Alice and Ruby.



Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 25, 2019
