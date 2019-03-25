|
|
JELLIE (née Uebergang) Doris 30-09-1927 22-03-2019
Passed away peacefully at South West Healthcare on March 22, 2019.
Adored wife of Jim (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Cheryle, Bronwyn, Ann and Bruce.
Much loved grandmother of Cara and Geoff Ball, Martina and David Holscher, Johanna, Ashlee and Nathan Lilley, Katrina and Adam; Amy, Max, and Rose.
Great grandmother of Neve, Isla, Franklin, Lewis, Alice and Ruby.
Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 25, 2019