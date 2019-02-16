|
GRAHAM David My beautiful man, you were my whole world, but no longer here to share it. My heart is breaking not to have you here. 12 lonely months have gone. I love and miss you so much I will always love you - Your devoted wife Colette. You were an amazing man Seal. You were respected by all who knew you, you loved telling stories and your beloved Essendon. We will keep your memory alive Loving Stepdad of Chris and Brad Harper. Friend to Emma and Hannah. Loving Poppy of Finlay and Nelson.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 16, 2019