Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy MASON

Notice Condolences

Daisy MASON Notice
MASON Daisy 14.6.1942 - 4.5.2019 Loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Robyn, Peter, Paul (dec), Andrew and David. Loved mother-in-law of Gilly, Lisa, Taryn, Tash, Gavin, Vicki and Cindy. Loved Nannie of Chris and Antonia, Tim, Josh, Dan and Brad, Krystal, Robie and Axton, Jordon, Billie and Steph, Selena, Sophie, Jacob, Bailey, Zoe, Felicity and Isaac. Loved 'Warrnambool Mum' of Sharon. "absent from the body...... present with the Lord"
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 8 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.