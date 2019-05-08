|
MASON Daisy 14.6.1942 - 4.5.2019 Loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Robyn, Peter, Paul (dec), Andrew and David. Loved mother-in-law of Gilly, Lisa, Taryn, Tash, Gavin, Vicki and Cindy. Loved Nannie of Chris and Antonia, Tim, Josh, Dan and Brad, Krystal, Robie and Axton, Jordon, Billie and Steph, Selena, Sophie, Jacob, Bailey, Zoe, Felicity and Isaac. Loved 'Warrnambool Mum' of Sharon. "absent from the body...... present with the Lord"
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 8 to May 11, 2019