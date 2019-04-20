|
|
|
MEADE Brian Joseph The Funeral Mass for Dr Brian Joseph Meade will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Basilica, 150 Yarra St, Geelong on TUESDAY (23rd April) at 11.30am, followed by Burial at Eastern Cemetery. The Rosary will be prayed at the abovementioned Church at 11am, prior to the commencement of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation; in loving memory of Brian. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More