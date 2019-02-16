|
|
JEFFS Brian Desmond 17/10/1929 - 14/02/2019 Loving husband of Iris (dec) Dearly loved father of Kelvin, Karen and Suzanne (Sue). Friend of Shane and Pat. Grandma of Stephanie and Elijah, Katrina and Ross, Amanda, Shaun and Brooke, Warren and Bianca, Simon and Jo. Friend of Jaclyne and Ed, Fiona and Stevie, Matt and Berni, Aaron and Pru, Luke and Tahlia and families. Great Grandma of Mia, Sienna and Ava, Louis and Rohan, Otis, Nathan, Cooper and Alexis. Brother and Brother-in-law of Audrey and Bert Airey, Leslie and Mick Kane, Vincent, Valerie (all dec). Brother-in-law of Ray (dec), Max (dec) and Rosemary and Ian (dec) Cordy. Loved and remembered always.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 16, 2019