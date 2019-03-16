|
LOUREY Brendan John 20/09/1952 - 07/03/2019 Passed away peacefully at Florence Price Gardens, Ballina NSW. Loving husband of Dianne. Loved father of Emma and Ryan, father-in-law of Peter. Eldest son on Leo and Annie (both dec). Loved brother to Helen, Noel, Kerin, Annemaree and Stephen, brother-in-law of Geoff, Marg, Des, Rima, Pam and Jan. In keeping with Brendan's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Brendan's life to be held on Friday March 22nd, 2019, in Terang Victoria at the Terang Football Club commencing at 11.00am, casual dress please. At the request of Brendan's family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://treat.rarecancers.org.au/campaign/2069/helping-ryan-lourey
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 16, 2019