Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda BRITTAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda BRITTAIN

In Memoriam Condolences

Brenda BRITTAIN In Memoriam
BRITTAIN Brenda Joy 09/12/1940 - 07/05/2016 There are special people in our lives who never leave us ... even after they are gone. We still feel the lingering warmth of your love in our every day lives. We know that where there is deep grief there is deep love, it's a heartache we all feel in our bones. Today we again reflect on the greatest loss to our family and are thankful for having such a warm and loving Mum to raise us - sad thoughts today, but the happy memories live on forever. Tonight we will fall asleep with you in our hearts, as always. We'll be ok ... but doing it a bit tough today - Roy, Debbie and David, Mark and Jak, Chris and Tanya, Rowan, Nicole, Sienna and Marcus.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.