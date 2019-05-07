BRITTAIN Brenda Joy 09/12/1940 - 07/05/2016 There are special people in our lives who never leave us ... even after they are gone. We still feel the lingering warmth of your love in our every day lives. We know that where there is deep grief there is deep love, it's a heartache we all feel in our bones. Today we again reflect on the greatest loss to our family and are thankful for having such a warm and loving Mum to raise us - sad thoughts today, but the happy memories live on forever. Tonight we will fall asleep with you in our hearts, as always. We'll be ok ... but doing it a bit tough today - Roy, Debbie and David, Mark and Jak, Chris and Tanya, Rowan, Nicole, Sienna and Marcus.







Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 7, 2019