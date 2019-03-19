Home
Bernard John SHAW

SHAW Bernard John Passed away peacefully on his 80th birthday March 17th 2019 at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool surrounded by his loving family.



Loved husband of Margaret.



Loving father to Debbie and Stephen.



Loving father-in-law of Mark and Michelle.



Loved Granddad of Matthew, Samantha, Dean, Jake, and Courtney.



'Pops' to Chase, Braxton and Ruby.



'Now in God's care'



A special thanks to the caring Doctors and Nurses at Southwest Healthcare.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 19, 2019
