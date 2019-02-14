|
|
|
HARRIS Anthony Sean Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTHONY SEAN 'SHANE' HARRIS will be offered at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Selby Road, East Warrnambool on WEDNESDAY (February 20) commencing at 1.00p.m. The funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass for the Warrnambool Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South West Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
