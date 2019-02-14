Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Sean HARRIS

Notice

Anthony Sean HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Anthony Sean Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTHONY SEAN 'SHANE' HARRIS will be offered at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Selby Road, East Warrnambool on WEDNESDAY (February 20) commencing at 1.00p.m. The funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass for the Warrnambool Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South West Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.