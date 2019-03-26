|
|
|
CHILLER Anne Maree Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of ANNE MAREE CHILLER will be offered at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Selby Road, East Warrnambool on SATURDAY (March 30) commencing at 11.00a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ovarian Cancer Australia would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. It was Anne's wish for those attending the celebration of her life to wear a 'splash of teal' to recognize and demonstrate support for Ovarian Cancer Australia. Private cremation www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
