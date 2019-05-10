HAWKEN Alan Lewis 24/09/1937 - 07/05/2019 Passed away peacefully at Echuca Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Olive (dec. Feb. 2010). Loving father of Malcolm and Carolyn. Father-in-law to Jennifer and Mario. Loved always and forever remembered Reunited with Mum Heartfelt thanks to the staff of St Vincent's Private Hospital Fitzroy, Echuca Palliative Care Unit and Echuca Hospital for their expert care and kindness to Dad. So many beautiful memories you have left us with to remember. You have been such a wonderful, devoted father to us and we will never forget the love and kindness you have bought to our lives. Close to our hearts you will always stay Reunited with our dear Mum Loved and remembered every day - Malcolm and Jennifer, Carolyn and Mario. R.I.P.







Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 10, 2019