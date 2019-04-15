GEE Adam William Passed away at home on Saturday the



13th April, 2019 surrounded by his family



after a long battle with cancer.







Aged 33 years







Dearly loved partner to Stacey.







Adoring father of Emma and Holly.







Cherished son of Margaret and Bill.







Loving brother, friend and uncle to



Damian, Sheree, Jordan and Bella;



Alyse (dec.), Rhiarna and Josh.







Forever in our hearts



Never far from our minds







Reunited with Alyse







**********







You fought the strongest battle my darling.



I love you more than life itself.



You were my rock and you took a piece of



my heart with you.







Rest in peace my beautiful boy,



until we meet again.







Hold hands with your sister and look after



each other as I know you will.







Love you always and forever







- Your mum XX







**********







Till we meet again



Dink McGee







Love you always







- Dad, Toot, Mel and Chorchat XX