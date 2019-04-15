|
|
GEE Adam William Passed away at home on Saturday the
13th April, 2019 surrounded by his family
after a long battle with cancer.
Aged 33 years
Dearly loved partner to Stacey.
Adoring father of Emma and Holly.
Cherished son of Margaret and Bill.
Loving brother, friend and uncle to
Damian, Sheree, Jordan and Bella;
Alyse (dec.), Rhiarna and Josh.
Forever in our hearts
Never far from our minds
Reunited with Alyse
**********
You fought the strongest battle my darling.
I love you more than life itself.
You were my rock and you took a piece of
my heart with you.
Rest in peace my beautiful boy,
until we meet again.
Hold hands with your sister and look after
each other as I know you will.
Love you always and forever
- Your mum XX
**********
Till we meet again
Dink McGee
Love you always
- Dad, Toot, Mel and Chorchat XX
