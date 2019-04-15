Home
Adam William GEE

Adam William GEE Notice
GEE Adam William Passed away at home on Saturday the

13th April, 2019 surrounded by his family

after a long battle with cancer.



Aged 33 years



Dearly loved partner to Stacey.



Adoring father of Emma and Holly.



Cherished son of Margaret and Bill.



Loving brother, friend and uncle to

Damian, Sheree, Jordan and Bella;

Alyse (dec.), Rhiarna and Josh.



Forever in our hearts

Never far from our minds



Reunited with Alyse



**********



You fought the strongest battle my darling.

I love you more than life itself.

You were my rock and you took a piece of

my heart with you.



Rest in peace my beautiful boy,

until we meet again.



Hold hands with your sister and look after

each other as I know you will.



Love you always and forever



- Your mum XX



**********



Till we meet again

Dink McGee



Love you always



- Dad, Toot, Mel and Chorchat XX
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
